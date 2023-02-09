  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Caesar's Act hampers aid to quake-stricken Syria

Caesar's Act hampers aid to quake-stricken Syria

Published February 9th, 2023 - 08:26 GMT
shutterstock

ALBAWABA - International assistance pledged to earthquake-stricken Syria is hampered by a law that saw stringent western sanctions slapped on the Arab country in 2014.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, also known as the Caesar Act, is a United States legislation introduced four years ago.

It sanctions the Syrian government, including Syrian president Bashar Assad, for "war crimes against the Syrian population," according to Wikipedia.

It imposes penalties on any government, private entity, or individual for providing material support that could be seen as propping up Assad's regime.

Syrians, including opposition activists, unanimously urged the international community to break the sanctions against Syria.

They called for machinery and desperately needed medical supplies to stop a growing number of deaths among civilians trapped under the rubble of hundreds of buildings, which collapsed as a result of the powerful 7.8-magnitude quake.

Some Tweets took the opportunity to blame the United States for the region's troubles.

At least 3,162 people were killed and 5,685 people were injured in the earthquake that struck Syria on Monday, according to an updated death toll published by Aljazeera news channel, quoting Syrian civil defense sources.

By Sara Arabiyat

Tags:SyriaTurkeyearthquakeCaesar Act

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...