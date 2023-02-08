Syrian boy shares experience under rubble

ALBAWABA - "I'll share this video if I make it alive," a Syrian boy told his "horrific" experience inside the rubble following the earthquake while waiting for help.

The video was widely shared on social media as it shows a young Syrian boy covered with dust and stuck inside his house under the rubble.

Screaming voices can be heard as he said it's coming from their neighbors' houses who were also locked inside their homes.

In the clip, the Syrian boy, with his face covered in dust, said: "I'm not sure if I'm going to stay alive or die." He maintained by saying this video will be shared on social media if I get out of there alive.

The boy continues describing the "horrific" feeling of being stuck under the rubble then he turns the camera to where destroyed walls can be seen.

Multiple celebrities shared the video and urged people to donate to those affected by the strong earthquake which killed over 11,700 people in Turkey and Syria.

Dozens of videos were shared online for survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, some of whom spent over 24 hours under the rubble.

A video of a Syrian kid found alive in Turkey's Antakya after over 48 hours was shared online. The kid seems exhausted and a rescue team member was giving him water to drink as they were trying to pull him out.