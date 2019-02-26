How Should World Govts Deal With Wives of ISIS Terrorists?

(Shutterstock)

The case of Shamima Begum has raised many questions about how governments should deal with the wives of ISIS terrorists who want to return home.

Born and raised in the UK, Begum was 15 when she travelled to Syria to marry a ISIS member in 2015.

Four years on, she wants to return to Britain while the British Home Secretary has stripped Begum of her citizenship.

It's believed at least a dozen British ISIS wives want to return as well as others from countries including the US, France, Germany and Scandinavia.

One concern is the security risk they may pose.

British lawyers say if they do return, they would be arrested and would most likely face trial for a number of terrorism-related offences.

