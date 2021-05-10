  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israeli Forces Resume Attacks on Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Forces Resume Attacks on Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque

Published May 10th, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
Israeli forces attack worshipers in Jerusalem
Israeli forces attack worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque. (Twitter)
Highlights
Israeli forces conduct fresh attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Tensions are simmering in Jerusalem al-Quds. Hundreds of Palestinian have been wounded in the latest bout of violence as Israeli security forces opened fire in a fresh assault on worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Monday.

Also ReadClashes in East Jerusalem Leaves 14 Palestinians InjuredClashes in East Jerusalem Leaves 14 Palestinians Injured

"There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes" and about 50 of them were hospitalised,"  the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists.

Based on some media reports, a number of wounded Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces outside the Lions' Gate as they attempted to flee the crackdown.

The attack is an escalation of weeks of violence against Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds that has reverberated across the region.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Al-Aqsa mosqueIsraelPalestineJerusalem

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...