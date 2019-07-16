Yemenis Are Paying The Human Cost of The 5-Year War

A Yemeni human rights group said civilians are paying the human cost of the country's five-year war.

In a report released on Tuesday in Paris, Mwatana for Human Rights said humanitarian aid has been blocked at a time of impending famine and civilians can no longer move around the country freely or leave.

According to the group, it has documented 74 cases of obstructing aid or access, mainly being blamed on Iran-backed Houthis.





The report was based on more than 2,000 interviews with Yemenis, the Associated Press reported.

The group documented 52 cases of land mines wounding civilians and 150 coalition airstrikes, together killing at least 435 people.

