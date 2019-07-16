  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Yemenis Are Paying The Human Cost of The 5-Year War

Yemenis Are Paying The Human Cost of The 5-Year War

Published July 16th, 2019 - 12:00 GMT
A displaced Yemeni girl looks on from a wire fence at a make-shift camp in the country's northern Hajjah province (AFP)
A displaced Yemeni girl looks on from a wire fence at a make-shift camp in the country's northern Hajjah province (AFP)
Highlights
The report was based on more than 2,000 interviews with Yemenis, the Associated Press reported.

A Yemeni human rights group said civilians are paying the human cost of the country's five-year war.

In a report released on Tuesday in Paris, Mwatana for Human Rights said humanitarian aid has been blocked at a time of impending famine and civilians can no longer move around the country freely or leave. 

According to the group, it has documented 74 cases of obstructing aid or access, mainly being blamed on Iran-backed Houthis.


The report was based on more than 2,000 interviews with Yemenis, the Associated Press reported.

The group documented 52 cases of land mines wounding civilians and 150 coalition airstrikes, together killing at least 435 people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now