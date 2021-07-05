Huge Explosion Hit Oil, Gas Field Near Azerbaijan Coast

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Huge explosion rips through oil and gas field
There is no official information about the incident, and it is unclear what has caused the explosion or if anyone is injured. (Twitter)
Video shows the huge explosion lighting up the night sky as fireball erupted

A huge explosion has ripped through an oil and gas field off the coast of Azerbaijan amid fears a rig or tanker has been destroyed.  

The blast is said to have occurred at the Umid gas field in the Caspian sea, according to local media reports. 

Video footage, which was taken from a nearby oil platform, shows the huge explosion lighting up the night sky as a fireball erupted. 

There is no official information about the incident, and it is unclear what has caused the explosion or if anyone is injured.   


The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) had initially said in a statement that the explosion had been caused by a mud volcano.

But the company later edited their statement and deleted any mention of a 'mud volcano'.

SOCAR representative Ibrahim Ahmadov said in a statement on Facebook: 'No accidents have occurred on marine platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and the work continues in normal mode.

'We will inform the public if there is any additional information.' 

Russian news site Gazeta.Ru tweeted: A powerful explosion took place in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. 

'At the moment, there is no official information about the incident. 

'According to local media reports, the explosion allegedly took place at the Umid gas field.' 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

