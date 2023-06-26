Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. A huge fire consumes multi-storey tower in Ajman

A huge fire consumes multi-storey tower in Ajman

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published June 26th, 2023 - 10:53 GMT
UAE
shutterstock

ALBAWABA- A massive fire has broken out in a tower located in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates, during the evening hours. 

Also ReadFree Parking in Dubai throughout Eid Al-AdhaFree Parking in Dubai throughout Eid Al-Adha

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the fire has rapidly engulfed a significant portion of the building, prompting the immediate response of firefighting units and civil defense teams who are diligently working to suppress the flames and bring the situation under control.

Tags:UAESharjahFirerescue

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...