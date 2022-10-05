  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Huge Fire Destroys 100 Tents in Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Huge Fire Destroys 100 Tents in Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Published October 5th, 2022 - 07:31 GMT
Syrian refugee camp
Syrian refugee camp on fire in Lebanon. (Twitter/ @Thaeralhlbe)

A huge fire broke out at one of the refugee camps in Lebanon causing fear among Syrian who are living there, a Syrian news agency reported on Wednesday morning

Also ReadSyrian Refugee Camps Ruined by FloodsSyrian Refugee Camps Ruined by Floods

Flames have destroyed around 100 tents so far as the fire continues to spread at al-Wafa refugee camp in Lebanon's Arsal region, northeast of Beirut.

Videos went viral online as orange flames caused a huge black smoke seen rising in the air while firemen are trying to turn them off. 

The cause of the fire is unknown as there's no statement yet made by officials in Lebanon.

No information was reported about the casualties in the Syrian refugee camp's fire.

Tags:SyrianSyriaSyrian refugee campRefugee camp

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...