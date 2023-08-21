Breaking Headline

Huge fire engulfs building in Istanbul (Video)

Sally Shakkour

Published August 21st, 2023 - 12:46 GMT
Massive fire in Istanbul, Turkey
Massive fire in Istanbul, Turkey

ALBAWABA- A massive fire erupted in one of the tall buildings in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Monday. 

Also ReadVideo of massive Fire erupts at warehouse in Lebanon Video of massive Fire erupts at warehouse in Lebanon

Videos were shared online showing a massive fire and a cloud of black smoke rising into the sky as rescue workers and firefighters are still attempting to stop the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed as no official statement was released by Turkish authorities. 

According to some people on social media, the fire took place in Istanbul's cultural center.

Tags:Massive fireFireIstanbulTurkey

