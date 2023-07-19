Huge fire engulfs military base in Crimean Peninsula

ALBAWABA - Russia-backed Crimea ruler Sergey Aksyonov said that a huge fire broke out in a military training base in the Crimean Peninsula area of Kirovskii, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of 4 residential complexes around the affected area.

"The temporary evacuation of residents of four localities adjacent to the military field in the Kirovsky district is planned. That's more than 2,000 people," said Aksyonov in a statement.

In Staryi Krym in occupied Crimea an ammo depot was hit. About 2000 residents are being evacuated. The highway between Sevastopol and the Kerch bridge is closed right now.



No official reasoning for the fire has been released yet, however partial closings around the area including the closure of the major Tavridy Highway.

Following Moscow's withdrawal from the grain export deal, and for the second night in a row, Russia continued its missile shelling of the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, the region's governor announced earlier today.

Kerch Bridge explosion

This fire breakout comes just two days after an explosion on Monday destroyed a bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Services and Navy forces, who were allegedly conducting a naval drill near the Crimean Bridge, were blamed for the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to Ukrainian media.