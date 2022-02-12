  1. Home
  Huge Fire Erupts in Central Tehran

Huge Fire Erupts in Central Tehran

February 12th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Its breaking news. A large fire erupted in one of the markets in Tehran.

The news is being carried by different sources in Persia. It is thought the fire was in shoe market in the Iranian capital. 


