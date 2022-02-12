Huge Fire Erupts in Central Tehran

ALBAWABA - Its breaking news. A large fire erupted in one of the markets in Tehran.

Fire in #Tehran shoemakers market.



This relatively large fire occurred this morning and #firefighters were able to contain it. #WANA team is covering this incident.#Iran #bazaar pic.twitter.com/acR355amUN — WANA (West Asia News Agency) (@WANAIran) February 12, 2022

The news is being carried by different sources in Persia. It is thought the fire was in shoe market in the Iranian capital.