Huge Fire Erupts at Nursing Home in New York

Highlights
A huge fire has broken out at a nursing home in upstate New York, with multiple people trapped
A huge fire has broken out at a nursing home in upstate New York, with multiple people trapped.
Fire and rescue are on the scene at Evergreen Nursing Home in Spring Valley, where the roof has reportedly collapsed.
🇺🇸 — VIDEO UPDATE: Evergreen nursing home building in Spring Valley engulfed in flames, partially collapsed moments ago. Heavy emergency response. (Credit: Moshe G.) pic.twitter.com/zFNxUDdqcp— Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2021
The New York Fire Department and Hatzolah are on the scene where there has been a 'massive explosion', according to Jewish media outlet Belaaz.
The outlet reported that there were 'several injuries'.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Associated Newspapers Ltd.