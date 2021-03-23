  1. Home
  3. Huge Fire Erupts at Nursing Home in New York

Fire and rescue are on the scene at Evergreen Nursing Home in Spring Valley, where the roof has reportedly collapsed. (Twitter)
A huge fire has broken out at a nursing home in upstate New York, with multiple people trapped. 

Fire and rescue are on the scene at Evergreen Nursing Home in Spring Valley, where the roof has reportedly collapsed. 

The New York Fire Department and Hatzolah are on the scene where there has been a 'massive explosion', according to Jewish media outlet Belaaz.  

The outlet reported that there were 'several injuries'. 

