Huge Fire Erupts at Nursing Home in New York

A huge fire has broken out at a nursing home in upstate New York, with multiple people trapped.

Fire and rescue are on the scene at Evergreen Nursing Home in Spring Valley, where the roof has reportedly collapsed.

🇺🇸 — VIDEO UPDATE: Evergreen nursing home building in Spring Valley engulfed in flames, partially collapsed moments ago. Heavy emergency response. (Credit: Moshe G.) pic.twitter.com/zFNxUDdqcp — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2021

The New York Fire Department and Hatzolah are on the scene where there has been a 'massive explosion', according to Jewish media outlet Belaaz.

The outlet reported that there were 'several injuries'.