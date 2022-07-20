Hundreds of Moroccans Protests Israeli Army Chief's Visit to Rabat

ALBAWABA - Moroccans took to the street this week at the visit of the head of the Israeli army Aviv Kochavi which they call as a war criminal. Kochavi is on a three-day visit to Rabat.

مغاربة يحتجون على زيارة رئيس أركان جيش الاحتلال: كوخافي مجرم حرب pic.twitter.com/O0ETAcEHY7 — العربي الجديد (@alaraby_ar) July 20, 2022

Their protest is widespread, rejecting the very idea of military cooperation between Morocco and Israel.

Moroccans held a vigil yesterday to protest against the trip of the Israeli occupation's army chief to Morocco. pic.twitter.com/P63bM5nKcn — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) July 19, 2022

Hundreds are protesting. Members of the National Action Group for Palestine, a Moroccan anti-Zionist movement have called for a popular sit-in against the visit of "the head of terrorism, chief of staff of the Zionist army".

Hundreds of Moroccan pro-Palestine activists aim to take to the streets Monday evening in protest of the visit of Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi to Rabat https://t.co/tQ5bISYLF9 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 18, 2022

Israel has taken part in a military drill in Morocco sending three observers to the "African Lion 2022" exercise. This is a major international drill with US forces participation as well as from France, UK, Chad, Italy and Brazil in the last 10 days of last June.

Protesters in Rabat held pictures of Shereen Abu Akleh, the slain Palestinian journalist who was killed by an Israeli bullet last May. They in turn burn the pictures of Kochavi