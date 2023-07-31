Hundreds of Pakistani migrants are rescued from trafficking warehouses in eastern Libya

ALBAWABA- On Monday, a migrant rights group, Al-Abreen, reported that security authorities in eastern Libya conducted an overnight raid, freeing at least 385 Pakistani migrants who were held captive in trafficking warehouses.

The operation took place in the Al-Khueir area, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Tobruk, and the migrants, including children, were subsequently transferred to a nearby police headquarters.

According to Esreiwa Salah, an activist with Al-Abreen, the Pakistani nationals had arrived in Libya with the intention of traveling to Europe but were detained by smugglers who demanded ransom for their release.

Libya has become a major transit point for migrants seeking to reach Europe, with human traffickers taking advantage of the country's decade-long instability. Many desperate migrants, including Pakistanis, embark on risky voyages on the perilous Central Mediterranean Sea route in ill-equipped vessels.

This incident sheds light on the challenges faced by those seeking better opportunities in the face of economic crises and regional instability.