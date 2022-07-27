Hundreds Storm Iraq's Parliament in Baghdad

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of people march to the Iraqi Parliament and storm it.

Iraqi protesters, many of them supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, storm the parliament building in Baghdad on July 27.



Demonstrators walk down the Green Zone's main thoroughfare protesting the nomination of Mohammed al Sudani as Iraq's new prime minister pic.twitter.com/Oq0BqHJTXM — TRT World (@trtworld) July 27, 2022

This is a developing story but it is clarified these are Al Sadr supporters and are against the appointment of Mohammad Al Sudani for prime minister.