Hundreds Storm Iraq's Parliament in Baghdad

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 27th, 2022 - 05:43 GMT
ALBAWABA - Hundreds of people march to the Iraqi Parliament and storm it. 

This is a developing story but it is clarified these are Al Sadr supporters and are against the appointment of Mohammad Al Sudani for prime minister. 


