The Hunt For Daesh in Morocco

Moroccan security forces on Wednesday arrested five Daesh/ISIS suspects for planning attacks in the country.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said the suspects, aged between 20 and 45, had planned to carry out acts of terrorism, using explosive materials to target security institutions and personnel.

The arrests took place in different locations across the country, including in Kenitra, Sidi Yahya Zaer, Inzegane, Chichaoua, and Casablanca, the statement said.

The BCIJ said the suspects had vowed allegiance to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group and were training to manufacture explosive devices. It said weapons and ammunition were seized from the suspects’ homes.

According to Moroccan authorities, around 200 Daesh/ISIS cells had been dismantled in the country since 2003.