Hurricane Fiona was upgraded to a major Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands towards Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are now near 130 mph (210 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said, adding that Fiona will "approach Bermuda late on Thursday."

