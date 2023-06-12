ICC investigates Kakhovka dam collapse

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that International Criminal Court (ICC) has started the investigation of the Kakhovka dam collapse.

Zelenskyy said: "On the very first day after the disaster, the general prosecutor’s office sent a corresponding request to the international criminal court concerning an investigation of this disaster and the work has already begun."

On June 6, the Nova Kakhovka water dam collapsed causing serious floods across the nearby villages. Hundreds were evacuated as floods crashed houses, especially in the regions which are very close to the dam.

Ukraine's president paid a special visit to the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson two days after its collapse.

Zelenskyy added in Sunday's speech that representatives of the ICC had visited the Kherson region in recent days.

ICC investigators are on the ground in the flood zone downstream from the Kakhovka dam disaster, invited by Ukraine, not Russian occupation forces. https://t.co/lEJkjirAjT — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) June 12, 2023

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged accusations and blamed each other for the Kakhovka dam collapse.

Zelenskyy tweeted a video showing water flooding out of the Kakhovka dam collapse and accused Russia of being behind it. He wrote: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land."

Yesterday, three people were killed after Russia attacked a boat carrying evacuees from a flooded area in Kherson, the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.