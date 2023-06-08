Zelenskyy visits Kakhovka dam amid destruction

Breaking Headline

Published June 8th, 2023 - 08:25 GMT
ALBAWABA -  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Nova Kakhovka in Kherson amid the floods that took over the area after Kakhovka water dam collapsed.

French President Emmanuel Macron took it to Twitter to express his solidarity with Ukraine amid the destruction of Kakhovka water dam, "I expressed to President Zelensky my solidarity with the Ukrainian people after the attack on the Kakhovka dam." 

According to AFP, Russia-backed media reported: "Five people have died as a result of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station disaster. 41 people are in hospital". The Ukrainian side did not give out an official number of casualties. 

