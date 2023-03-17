ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2023 - 03:34 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded board meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The International Criminal Court (ICC) released an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

ICC also issued an arrest warrant against Russian official Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

Putin and Lvova-Belova were accused by the ICC of committing war crimes in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Russian president and his official were accused of an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. However, Moscow has denied the allegations made by the court.

The court further added that there "are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the alleged crimes, CNN added on Friday.

Tags:Russian PresidentVladimir PutinRussiaUkraineICCWar

