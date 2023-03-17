ALBAWABA - The International Criminal Court (ICC) released an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ICC also issued an arrest warrant against Russian official Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

JUST IN - ICC issues arrest warrant against Putin over war crimes. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2023

Putin and Lvova-Belova were accused by the ICC of committing war crimes in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Russian president and his official were accused of an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. However, Moscow has denied the allegations made by the court.

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has just issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/QvKY1NsfaK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 17, 2023

The court further added that there "are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the alleged crimes, CNN added on Friday.