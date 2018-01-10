IDF Raids Palestinian Village After Settler Killed in Shooting

Palestinian security sources said more than 20 Israeli military jeeps raided the Surra village following the attack in search of the shooters (AFP/File)

An Israeli settler, 35, was killed late Tuesday after he succumbed to wounds sustained in a shooting attack near the Surra village, south of Nablus City in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli media identified the settler as Raziel Shevah. Reports said that Shevah came under fire while driving in his car.

The assailants, whose identities remained unknown, reportedly fired 22 shots at his vehicle.

Shevah was transferred to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in central Israel, where he was declared dead.

Following the attack, Israeli forces closed the Yitzhar-Nablus road, a main road in the northern West Bank, and heavily deployed in the area.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles passing on the street with rocks and empty bottles.

Palestinian security sources said more than 20 Israeli military jeeps raided the Surra village following the attack in search of the shooters.

