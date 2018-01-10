11 Palestinians Arrested as Overnight Raids Continue

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at the main entrance of the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec. 22, 2017 (Musa AL SHAER / AFP)

Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

The individuals have been detained for “suspected involvement in terrorist activities,” the army claimed in a statement on Wednesday, without clarifying details.

According to official Palestinian statistics, some 6,400 Palestinians are currently in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and 300 minors.

Twelve members of the Palestinian Legislative Council also remain in Israeli custody.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

This article has been adapted from its original source.