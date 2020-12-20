  1. Home
  3. 'If I Were The President, I Would Have Resigned' Says Lebanese Forces Chief Geagea

Published December 20th, 2020 - 07:27 GMT
Samir Geagea (Twitter)
The sequence of events proved that the ruling group is incompetent and nonviable.

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea criticized the “incompetent” ruling authority on Saturday and indirectly urged President Michel Aoun to step aside.

“If I were the President, I would have resigned,” said Geagea in remarks at a meeting of the Strong Republic bloc.

The LF chief said the entire ruling authority in Lebanon “should step aside,” as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, amid the paralysis of authorities.

“The sequence of events proved that the ruling group is incompetent and nonviable. The crisis has recently become a crisis of powers of positions while the battle is not a battle of powers and the problem is not between Muslims and Christians, but rather the ruling class that brought the country to where we are,” said Geagea.

He added that “the only solution is to stage early parliamentary elections.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2020

