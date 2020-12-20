'If I Were The President, I Would Have Resigned' Says Lebanese Forces Chief Geagea

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea criticized the “incompetent” ruling authority on Saturday and indirectly urged President Michel Aoun to step aside.

“If I were the President, I would have resigned,” said Geagea in remarks at a meeting of the Strong Republic bloc.

Lebanese riot police scuffle with students protesting a decision by top universities to adopt a new dollar exchange rate to price tuition – equivalent to a major fee hike. #Lebanonhttps://t.co/sp6mEbSAFD — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 20, 2020

The LF chief said the entire ruling authority in Lebanon “should step aside,” as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, amid the paralysis of authorities.

“The sequence of events proved that the ruling group is incompetent and nonviable. The crisis has recently become a crisis of powers of positions while the battle is not a battle of powers and the problem is not between Muslims and Christians, but rather the ruling class that brought the country to where we are,” said Geagea.

A woman holding a security camera that has been removed from a nearby store front, in #Beirut, #Lebanon.



(Rabih Yassine) pic.twitter.com/rjhw4chX95 — POW photos (@pow_photos) December 19, 2020

He added that “the only solution is to stage early parliamentary elections.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.