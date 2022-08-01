Imran Khan Gets Ready to Fight The Next Pakistani Election

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan Sunday chaired a meeting of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Punjab and instructed them to make preparations for the next elections while he blamed the ruling coalition for ongoing political turmoil and economic mess.

Imran Khan gave ex-Provincial Minister of Healthcare for Punjab, Yasmin Rashid a time period of two week to carry out the party reorganisation process, The News International reported citing sources.

The PTI chief also met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest, and the political situation of Punjab.

According to the News International, Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi discussed formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues. Several names from the coalition parties, PTI and PMLQ, were shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios, added sources.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Shehbaz Sharif govt, Imran Khan said that the crippled policies of the ruling coalition are responsible for the miseries of Pakistan and its failing economy.

Moreover, the ruling coalition in the Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution seeking immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja and the resolution demanded resignation of all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging for fresh formation of the commission.

The resolution also demanded immediate elections in the country and condemned the ouster of PTI's 'legal government' through an international conspiracy.

"The political situation of the country has become uncertain due to this conspiracy," said the resolution. It stated the 'imported government' ruined the economy and inflation was setting new records."

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi took oath of office from Speaker Sibtain Khan and the house passed 'The Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Services Repeal and Revival Bill 2022' for the second time, reported The News International.

After former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI won the Punjab bypolls, PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a press conference in Lahore said that early elections are on the cards however the decision will only be finalized post discussion with the coalition parties.

Claiming that the "selected" government has been imposed on the masses through planning and plotting, Imran Khan also said that an election must be held as soon as possible, otherwise, democracy will suffer a huge blow.

Khan, however, added that the polls should be conducted under the supervision of a suitable chief election commissioner (CEC).

This article is adapted from its original source.