ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan survives an assassination attempt.
BREAKING: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt. Reports he was hit several times in his legs but survived & now being treated in hospital. Shooter was wrestled by another man as he fired, which may have saved Khan’s life. pic.twitter.com/rJbOhju01h— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2022
His shooting attempt is all over the social media:
Firings at #ImranKhan's #LongMarch. Faisal Javed, Ahmad Chattha injured.— Mr Blinky (@SuhailMuhmmd) November 3, 2022
Imran Khan hit by bullet(s). Taken to hospital.
YA ALLAH... 🤲🤲#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/VH99Gffy8H
The former politician, prime minister and cricketer is presently being treated in hospital with video of the shooting:
Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022
He was speaking at a rally in Wazirabad in the south eastern Punjab province when he was shot.
Firing at Imran Khan's rally in Pakistan. Read more here. @ImranKhanPTI #ImranKhan #Firing #Pakistan #PakRally https://t.co/aNOcIgtdwz— The Telegraph (@ttindia) November 3, 2022
Another footage.
Footage of the firing. pic.twitter.com/iXgXwDP9EX— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)