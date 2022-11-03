ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan survives an assassination attempt.

BREAKING: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot in assassination attempt. Reports he was hit several times in his legs but survived & now being treated in hospital. Shooter was wrestled by another man as he fired, which may have saved Khan’s life. pic.twitter.com/rJbOhju01h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2022

His shooting attempt is all over the social media:

Firings at #ImranKhan's #LongMarch. Faisal Javed, Ahmad Chattha injured.

Imran Khan hit by bullet(s). Taken to hospital.

YA ALLAH... 🤲🤲#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/VH99Gffy8H — Mr Blinky (@SuhailMuhmmd) November 3, 2022

The former politician, prime minister and cricketer is presently being treated in hospital with video of the shooting:

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

He was speaking at a rally in Wazirabad in the south eastern Punjab province when he was shot.

Another footage.