Published November 3rd, 2022 - 02:12 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan survives an assassination attempt. 

His shooting attempt is all over the social media:

The former politician, prime minister and cricketer is presently being treated in hospital with video of the shooting:

He was speaking at a rally in Wazirabad in the south eastern Punjab province when he was shot. 

Another footage.

 

