India reveals reason behind train crash

ALBAWABA - India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the reason and the people behind the latest tragic attack of a train crash on Friday. According to the official, an electronic signal system could be behind the incident.

Vaishnaw told ANI news agency: "We have identified the cause of the accident and the people responsible for it." He added that the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that."

At least 288 people were killed in the train crash in India's Balasore region, in the eastern state of Odisha.

Moreover, the train crash injured about 900 injured people, Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena said.

Following the tragic incident, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site of the carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore.

Drone footage of the train crash was released by local media in India showing damaged train carriages on the ground and many people near the scene with rescue workers attempting to save those who were still under the wreckage.

Indian authorities revealed that several carriages from the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at about 19:00 (13:30 GMT) in Balasore district, hit a stationary goods train and several of its coaches ended up on the opposite track. Another train - the Howrah Superfast Express travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah - then crashed with the overturned carriages.