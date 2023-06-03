Drone footage of India train crash released

ALBAWABA - A drone footage showing aftermath of train crash in India was released on social media on Saturday morning.

An aerial video was released showing damaged train carriages on the ground and many people in the scene with rescue workers attempt to save those who were injured in the train crash.

Three trains crashed in India's eastern Odisha state leaving at least 238 people killed and 650 injured.

A passenger train derailed and its coaches fell on to the adjacent track where they were hit by an incoming train on Friday evening. Nevertheless, A freight train was stationary.

BREAKING: Drone footage of damage from India train crash, as death toll nears 300.pic.twitter.com/u8XaWi6CSQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 3, 2023

According to media outlets, more deaths are expected in the train crash, as many are still trapped in the wreckage.

Indian authorities revealed that several carriages from the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed at about 19:00 (13:30 GMT) in Balasore district, hit a stationary goods train and several of its coaches ended up on the opposite track. Another train - the Howrah Superfast Express travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah - then crashed with the overturned carriages.

"The force with which the trains collided has resulted in several coaches being crushed and mangled. We are trying to cut through the wreckage to reach the passengers. We also have to be careful to not hurt those alive," Atul Karwal, chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told local Indian news agency ANI.