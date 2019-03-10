India Sets April 11 as 1st in 7 Phases of General Election
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is seeking a second term. (AFP/ File Photo)
India will hold a general election in seven phases starting on April 11, the country’s chief election commissioner announced on Sunday.
Speaking at a news conference, Sunil Arora said that about 900 million people would be eligible to vote.
Vote count will be held on May 23, Arora added.
