India Sets April 11 as 1st in 7 Phases of General Election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) is seeking a second term. (AFP/ File Photo)

India will hold a general election in seven phases starting on April 11, the country’s chief election commissioner announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference, Sunil Arora said that about 900 million people would be eligible to vote.

Vote count will be held on May 23, Arora added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.