Indian flight catches fire in mid-air

ALBAWABA - A flight departing from the UAE and bound for India was forced to land after it caught fire while in midair.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the Air India Express flight, which was heading from Abu Dhabi to Calico on Friday, caught fire in one of its engines at an altitude of 1,000 feet while ascending.

The B737-800 flight was carrying 184 passengers, who are all safe. The problem was discovered shortly after take-off, and the plane returned to the ground safely.

The problem was reported to the aviation authorities.