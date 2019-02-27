Indian Pilot Arrested by Pakistani Troops

Indian pilot (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Asif Ghafoor Follow >

One Indian pilot was reportedly arrested by Pakistani troops this morning after Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed Line of Control (LoC), according to the Director General (DG) of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR said that two Indian fighter aircraft were shot down inside Pakistan’s airspace by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF), after they allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border that separates Indian and Pakistan administered Kashmir.





“In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by Ministry of Airforce, IAF crossed LoC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside Pakistan Administered Kashmir while other fell inside Indian Administered Kashmir. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in area,” the DG wrote on his official twitter account.

This article has been adapted from its original source.