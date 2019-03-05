Indian Submarine in Pakistan Waters Ensure Islamabad-New Delhi Boiling Point

Pakistan Navy (Twitter)

Pakistan Navy claimed on Tuesday to have thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters in the Arabian Sea.

"The Pakistan Navy used its specialized skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," a spokesman said in a statement.

Pakistan said it did not hit the Indian submarine in line with the government policy of maintaining peace in the region.

This for the second time after 2016 when an Indian submarine is detected close to Pakistani waters, the statement added.

The development came days after aerial combat between the air forces of longtime rivals Pakistan and India following a deadly suicide bombing on an Indian military convoy in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region last month. India blamed Pakistan for the brazen attack that killed more than 40 Indian troops.

This article has been adapted from its original source.