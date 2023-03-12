Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds

ALBAWABA Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano, on Saturday.

On the heavily populated island of Java, the volcano Merapi erupted, sending scorching ash clouds and a mixture of rock, lava, and gas up to seven kilometers down its slopes.

Mount Merapi erupted on the island of Java in Indonesia. Lava flows have already spread to a distance of 1.5 km and a cloud of smoke up rose 7 km into the sky. pic.twitter.com/d1gG4mOjwV — Ben Proj (@ben_proj) March 11, 2023

A column of hot clouds rose 100 metres into the air, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

The eruption throughout the day blocked out the sun and blanketed several villages with falling ash.

Massive Volcano Eruption!!!



Java Island Indonesia's Mount Merapi Erupted Today…Near Yogyakarta…..



Many Planned and Prepared….



While Others Escaped Rapidly! pic.twitter.com/3Zq0kmakf9 — 777 HERCULES 777 (@77HERCULES77) March 12, 2023



Residents living on Merapi’s slopes were advised to stay 4.3 miles away from the crater’s mouth and be aware of the danger posed by lava.

No casualties have been reported.

