Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds

Published March 12th, 2023 - 09:22 GMT
Thick smoke rises during an eruption from Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano
ALBAWABA Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano, on Saturday.

On the heavily populated island of Java, the volcano Merapi erupted, sending scorching ash clouds and a mixture of rock, lava, and gas up to seven kilometers down its slopes.

A column of hot clouds rose 100 metres into the air, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

The eruption throughout the day blocked out the sun and blanketed several villages with falling ash.


Residents living on Merapi’s slopes were advised to stay 4.3 miles away from the crater’s mouth and be aware of the danger posed by lava.
No casualties have been reported.
 

