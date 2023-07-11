Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker suspected of illegal oil transshipment

ALBAWABA- Indonesia's coast guard, known as Bakamla, announced on Tuesday that it had apprehended an Iranian-flagged tanker believed to be involved in the illicit transshipment of crude oil.

According to Reuters, the vessel, named MT Arman 114, was found carrying 272,569 metric tons of light crude oil and was suspected of transferring the oil to another ship without the necessary permit, according to a statement from the coast guard.

Bakamla reported that the tanker was captured after it was observed engaging in an oil transfer operation with another vessel, the Cameroon-flagged MT STinos. However, the statement did not specify the date of the incident.

In addition to the illegal oil transshipment, MT Arman was alleged to have violated other maritime regulations, including disabling its automatic identification system, operating without a flag, and sailing without proper port clearance, Bakamla stated.

