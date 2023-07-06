Iran seizes commercial ship in Gulf, U.S. navy reports

ALBAWABA- In a concerning incident, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly "forcibly seized" a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf.

According to a spokesperson from the U.S. Navy, the vessel is believed to be involved in smuggling activities. The U.S. Navy closely monitored the situation but chose not to escalate the response.

British maritime security company Ambrey confirmed the attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a small Tanzanian-flagged tanker, located northeast of Saudi Arabia's Dammam port. It is not uncommon for Iran to intercept smaller tankers suspected of oil smuggling.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for around one-fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil and oil products, remains a vital choke point in the region.

This incident follows recent attacks on ships in the area, with the U.S. Navy intervening to prevent the seizure of two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman just the day before.