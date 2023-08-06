International consultations on Ukraine crisis conclude in Jeddah

ALBAWABA- In a meeting held in Jeddah today, national security advisers and representatives from various countries and international organizations concluded their discussions on the Ukrainian crisis.

The meeting, chaired by the Saudi Assistant Minister of State and National Security Advisor, saw attendees from 40 countries and international organizations. The participants reached an agreement on the vital importance of continuing international consultation and dialogue to pave the way for peace.

عاجل:



اختتام أعمال اجتماع مستشاري الأمن الوطني وممثلي عدد من الدول والمنظمات الدولية المنعقد في #جدة بشأن الأزمة الأوكرانية.



- pic.twitter.com/Sb6hoPcQVI — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) August 6, 2023

During the gathering, positive opinions and proposals were discussed, highlighting the significance of utilizing these insights for the resolution of the crisis.

Expressing gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening and hosting the meeting, the participants recognized the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis since March 2022.

