Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. International consultations on Ukraine crisis conclude in Jeddah

International consultations on Ukraine crisis conclude in Jeddah

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 6th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
Jeddah Meeting
The conclusion of the meeting of national security advisers in Jeddah. Twitter/@SPAregions
Highlights
The participants reached an agreement on the vital importance of continuing international consultation and dialogue to pave the way for peace.

ALBAWABA- In a meeting held in Jeddah today, national security advisers and representatives from various countries and international organizations concluded their discussions on the Ukrainian crisis. 

Also ReadHead of Zelenskyy office confirms Ukraine summit in KSAHead of Zelenskyy office confirms Ukraine summit in KSA

The meeting, chaired by the Saudi Assistant Minister of State and National Security Advisor, saw attendees from 40 countries and international organizations. The participants reached an agreement on the vital importance of continuing international consultation and dialogue to pave the way for peace.

During the gathering, positive opinions and proposals were discussed, highlighting the significance of utilizing these insights for the resolution of the crisis.

Also ReadHead of Zelenskyy office confirms Ukraine summit in KSAFifth edition of Crown Prince Camel Festival kicks off in Taif, KSA

Expressing gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening and hosting the meeting, the participants recognized the efforts of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis since March 2022.
 

Tags:KSAUkraineJeddah MeetingCrisisConsultation

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now