Interpol issues red notice against Riad Salameh

Published May 21st, 2023 - 08:55 GMT
Riad Salameh
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh gives an interview with AFP at his office in the capital Beirut on December 20, 2021. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Highlights
Interpol issues a red notice against Riad Salameh.

ALBAWABA - Interpol issues a red notice against Riad Salameh, the 72-year-old Bank of Lebanon Governor, after France issued its own arrest warrant against Salameh.

Bassam Mawlawi, the country's acting Minister of Interior and Municipalities, told Reuters that Salameh will be complying with red notice in case the judiciary instructed him to do so.

Salameh denounced the notice, saying that it is against the law, promising that he will be appealing. 

Five foreign investigations are being carried out against Salameh, regarding corruption charges. The French warrant comes as part of France's investigation into Salameh's millions of dollars worth of embezzlement of allegations.

Considered one of Lebanon's political elite, Salameh has been, for years, slammed with allegations of money laundering and illicit enrichment with authorities, with almost 30 serving as the Bank of Lebanon governor.

Salameh's net worth has always been in question, as he has been accused of using ill-gotten ways to accumulate it. However, he has repeatedly denied any misconduct regarding the matter. He said on multiple occasions that his money comes from formerly being an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and personal investments. 

Calls for resignation have been going around the political scene in Lebanon. Saadeh Al Chami, Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, told The Associated Press that such allegations put the country's credibility at stake, and “could threaten the country’s financial relations with the rest of the world”. 

Bassam Mawlawi said it is "necessary" for Salameh to resign. This matter was to be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Monday, however, it has been on the table for Lebanon's senior leaders for a while. 

Salameh, along with other politicians and senior leaders in the country, played an immense role in Lebanon's financial situation deteriorating, with 2019's financial crisis being the final straw that broke the country's back.  

