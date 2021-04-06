Iran: 10 Officials Involved in The Downing of The Ukraine Plane

Iran said Tuesday that 10 officials have involved in the incident of downing a Ukrainian passenger plane last year, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Outgoing military prosecutor Gholam Abbas made the statement during a ceremony to hand his post to Nasir Siraj as Iran's new military prosecutor.

Iran court indicts 10 officials found to be at fault in shooting down of Ukranian passenger plane with surface-to-air missiles, killing 176 passengers, crewhttps://t.co/HIMvqcoVjm — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 6, 2021

Days after the Jan. 8 incident, Tehran admitted that "human error" had brought down Ukrainian International airlines flight 752, in which all 176 passengers on board were killed.

In December, Iran pledged to pay an amount of $150,000 as compensation to the families of each of the plane victims.

The downing of the plane came amid heightened tensions with the US after the assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq early in January 2020.

always interesting that a Russian weapon system shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran at a moment when it could cause deviating escalation between US & Iran and the Russia part never comes up. Especially given this recording... https://t.co/8Es0ThfrGP — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) February 10, 2021

