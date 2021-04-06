Iran: 10 Officials Involved in The Downing of The Ukraine Plane

  1. Home
Ukrainian passenger plane crashed last year
Rescue teams work at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed soon after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran. (Photo: IRNA via AFP)
Iran said Tuesday that 10 officials have involved in the incident of downing a Ukrainian passenger plane last year, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Outgoing military prosecutor Gholam Abbas made the statement during a ceremony to hand his post to Nasir Siraj as Iran's new military prosecutor.

Days after the Jan. 8 incident, Tehran admitted that "human error" had brought down Ukrainian International airlines flight 752, in which all 176 passengers on board were killed.

 

In December, Iran pledged to pay an amount of $150,000 as compensation to the families of each of the plane victims.

The downing of the plane came amid heightened tensions with the US after the assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq early in January 2020.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

