  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Is Iran about to ditch the Hijab?

Is Iran about to ditch the Hijab?

Published December 3rd, 2022 - 08:25 GMT
Iran protest in Istanbul
Iran protest in Istanbul (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iran's mandatory Hijab may soon end. At present Iran's parliament, its judiciary and the Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution are looking at ways of modifying the compulsory wearing of the Hijab.

This is a contentious point that has lead to a bloody revolution in the country since the death of Mahsa Amini in a police station in Tehran on 16 September, the heart of which goes to the proper wearing of the Islamic headscarf and were 326 people have been killed so far according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO.

The present review of the headscarf issue would be resolved within the next 15 days and were new major modifications are expected to be made. 

The country's Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said a new bill is currently being drafted adding "we are working speedily on the issue of headscarves, and we are doing our best to evolve a wise solution to deal with this phenomenon that hurts everyone's heart," according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu. 

The issue of the mandatory headscarf has been fuelling protestors since September and were many people, including in government and political establishment have been speaking against the obligatory wearing of the headscarf. Can the new legislation remove the headscarf. This is unexpected but many believe the government of Ebrahim Raisi is under a lot of pressure and would be willing to make the required changes. 

 There are off course other ways of easing the hijab if its scrapping is not on the agenda. Many feel the so-called morality police patrols could adopt less of a heavy-handed approach giving women more freed to move to maneuver. This is what has been happening before Raisi came to power in 2021.

Tags:Mahsa AminiEbrahim RaisiTehranhijab

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...