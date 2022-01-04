Iran Calls on the UN to Punish US, Israel for Murder of Soleimani

Iran has urged the U.N. Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on Monday, the second anniversary of the fatal drone attack.

In a letter to UNSC President Mona Juul, U.N. ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the UNSC must hold the United States and Israel responsible for planning, supporting and committing the attack.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says if former US President Donald Trump does not face justice for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, he will seek his own revenge: https://t.co/l0xE8O8enA — SBS News (@SBSNews) January 3, 2022

Late last month, the ministry said that the assassination of Soleimani was an act of state terrorism.

Soleimani, former Iraqi Mobilization Unit Forces commander Abu Mahdi-AlMuhandis, and eight others were assassinated by a drone attack on Jan. 3, 2020.

Ravanchi said Israel admitted to playing a part in the assassination during a recent interview. He said he wrote three letters in 2020 addressed to the secretary-general and president of the UNSC about the incident.

In 1998, Qasem Soleimani was appointed commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.#نحن_قاسم pic.twitter.com/fDjNbvMSIm pic.twitter.com/e1pEQWPrxX — Ali Naqvi (@NS_572) January 2, 2022

"Given the dire implications of this terrorist act on international peace and security, the Security Council must live up to its charter-based responsibilities and hold the United States and the Israeli regime to account for planning, supporting and committing that terrorist act," he wrote according to Iran's news agency.