  Iran Calls on the UN to Punish US, Israel for Murder of Soleimani

Iran Calls on the UN to Punish US, Israel for Murder of Soleimani

Published January 4th, 2022 - 08:24 GMT
Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani
An Iranian man kneels next to a portrait of slain top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani during a ceremony in the capital Tehran, on January 3, 2022, commemorating the second anniversary of his killing alongside Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisin a US raid in Iraq. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Highlights
"The UNSC must hold the United States and Israel responsible for planning, supporting and committing the attack."

Iran has urged the U.N. Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on Monday, the second anniversary of the fatal drone attack.

In a letter to UNSC President Mona Juul, U.N. ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the UNSC must hold the United States and Israel responsible for planning, supporting and committing the attack.

Late last month, the ministry said that the assassination of Soleimani was an act of state terrorism.

 

Soleimani, former Iraqi Mobilization Unit Forces commander Abu Mahdi-AlMuhandis, and eight others were assassinated by a drone attack on Jan. 3, 2020.

Ravanchi said Israel admitted to playing a part in the assassination during a recent interview. He said he wrote three letters in 2020 addressed to the secretary-general and president of the UNSC about the incident.

"Given the dire implications of this terrorist act on international peace and security, the Security Council must live up to its charter-based responsibilities and hold the United States and the Israeli regime to account for planning, supporting and committing that terrorist act," he wrote according to Iran's news agency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Abu Mahdi-AlMuhandisQasem SoleimaniUSIsraelIranUN

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

