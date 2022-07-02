Iran Deadly Quake Kills 3 Injures 19

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded when a magnitude-6.1 earthquake jolted the Hormozgan province of Iran early Saturday, according to media reports.

The quake struck at 2.02 a.m. local time, said Iran’s semi-official media outlet, Fars News Agency.

The tremor, whose epicenter was located in the village of Sayehus, was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and inflicted heavy damage on the village and surrounding settlements.

Fifteen aftershocks were recorded minutes after the initial quake, including one of magnitude-6.1 and another at 6.3, said the news agency.

#Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Hormozgan province, southern #Iran, so far killing 3 people and injuring 19. pic.twitter.com/Ry4S4laMe8 — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) July 2, 2022

The regions of Kohn, Dejgan and Chan Ahmad were also jolted.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps units were dispatched to quake-hit regions to ensure security and assist residents.