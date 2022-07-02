Iran Deadly Quake Kills 3 Injures 19

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded when a magnitude-6.1 earthquake jolted the Hormozgan province of Iran early Saturday, according to media reports.
The quake struck at 2.02 a.m. local time, said Iran’s semi-official media outlet, Fars News Agency.
#BREAKING #IRAN— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) July 2, 2022
🔴 IRAN :#VIDEO AFTERMATH OF STRONG EARTHQUAKES MAGNITUDE 6.1 AND 6.3 WHICH HIT SOUTHERN IRAN,
Sayeh-Khosh village, the hardest-hit area in #Hormozgan.
All the village have been ruined by the earthquakes & there are casualties.#BreakingNews #Earthquake #Sismo pic.twitter.com/AtPcJVzqSN
The tremor, whose epicenter was located in the village of Sayehus, was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and inflicted heavy damage on the village and surrounding settlements.
Fifteen aftershocks were recorded minutes after the initial quake, including one of magnitude-6.1 and another at 6.3, said the news agency.
#Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Hormozgan province, southern #Iran, so far killing 3 people and injuring 19. pic.twitter.com/Ry4S4laMe8— Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) July 2, 2022
The regions of Kohn, Dejgan and Chan Ahmad were also jolted.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps units were dispatched to quake-hit regions to ensure security and assist residents.
