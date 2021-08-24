  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Denies Allegation of Ukrainian Plane Landing in Tehran

Iran Denies Allegation of Ukrainian Plane Landing in Tehran

Published August 24th, 2021 - 08:24 GMT
the Ukrainian plane is not in Iran
Highlights
The Ukrainian plane is not in Iran, Aviation Organization head said.

The head of the Iranian Aviation Organization denied, on Tuesday, allegations that the Ukrainian hijacked plane headed to Iran.

Also ReadForeign Ministry: Ukrainian Plane Seized From Kabul, Taken to IranForeign Ministry: Ukrainian Plane Seized From Kabul, Taken to Iran

He announced that the Ukrainian plane landed at Mashhad International Airport on Monday for fuel then continued its way to the capital Kiev.

The Ukrainian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday to the Russian news agency that unknown gunmen stole the plane and flew it to Iran with unknown group of people on board.

The evacuation plane was sent to take civilians from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Tags:Ukrainian planeIranAfghanistanKabulUkraine

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...