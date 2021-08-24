Iran Denies Allegation of Ukrainian Plane Landing in Tehran

The head of the Iranian Aviation Organization denied, on Tuesday, allegations that the Ukrainian hijacked plane headed to Iran.

He announced that the Ukrainian plane landed at Mashhad International Airport on Monday for fuel then continued its way to the capital Kiev.

المتحدث باسم مؤسسة الطيران الإيرانية محمد حسن ذيبخش ینفی وصول أي طائرة مختطفة إلى إيران و يقول إن طائرة أوكراينية تزودت بالوقود أمس الأثنين من مطار مشهد و واصلت طريقها إلى كييف في #أوكراينا — جاده إيران Jadeh Iran (@jadehiran) August 24, 2021

The Ukrainian deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday to the Russian news agency that unknown gunmen stole the plane and flew it to Iran with unknown group of people on board.

The evacuation plane was sent to take civilians from Afghanistan to Ukraine.