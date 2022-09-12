Iran Develops Deadly Drone to Reach Israeli Cities

A top Iranian military commander said Iran has developed a long-range drone that is designed specifically to target the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces, made the remarks in a program broadcast on state TV Sunday night, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

He said the Arash-2 drone, which is the newer version of Arash-1, is a “unique bird” that has been developed for the purpose of “destroying” Israel, describing it as a “child-killing regime”.

The top-ranking military commander said the drone has been handed over to the army’s ground forces and its capabilities will be put on display in future military exercises.



Heidari said Arash-2 has “unique capabilities” and can “recover multiple times until it hits the target” while stressing that they are “waiting for the orders to use it one day”.

He said one of its key features is that it is a “spotter” and capable of hitting exactly the same spot that the ballistic missile Fath does.

The remarks come amid growing tensions between the two long-time regional adversaries with secretive sabotage attacks inside Iran and the intensification of Israeli strikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria.

Iran has also blamed Israel for disrupting the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, mediated by the European Union, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday thanked France, the UK and Germany for their “firm position” on Iran, a day after the European powers blamed Tehran for “jeopardizing” the talks.

Heidari said Iran’s military today possesses strategic drones in different ranges, including in the range of 2,000 km, as well as strategic missiles.

He further stated that the army’s ground force is the “largest, most equipped and most diverse” force in terms of technology and equipment while pointing to “unrivaled” helicopter power.

On cooperation between the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military official said the two forces “complement” each other and work in “synergy”.