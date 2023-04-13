Iran executes 582 people in 2022

ALBAWABA - Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) published a report citing a 75 percent increase in executions in Iran in 2022.

The Norway-based and Paris-based human rights groups said Thursday that Iran executed 582 people last year. Iran's number of executions was the highest since 2015 and well above 2021's figure of 333 people.

"If it weren’t for the media coverage and international pressure in the early days and weeks, Toomaj might not be alive today..."



Toomaj Salehi is facing possible execution in Iran.



Be his voice.



Use your platform to call on Iranian authorities to #FreeToomaj



SHARE OUR… https://t.co/3cYIuJKuaV pic.twitter.com/hVveXqLm2f — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) April 6, 2023

According to the rights group, the rise in executions in the Islamic Republic was to spread fear among protesters who joined nationwide demonstrations in September against the death of Iranian activist Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, was allegedly killed in the custody of Iran's morality police on Sept. 16 after three days of being arrested for violating the country's dress code and wearing an "improper Hijab."

According to Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based non-governmental organisation, at least 481 protesters were killed by security forces for joining demonstrations.

The Islamic Republic in #Iran, executes innocent protesters #حميدرضا_روحی and then arrests his family members to force them change his grave stone #IranRevoIution https://t.co/cQCgjo2c4z — Seda Irani (@WiseOldAunt) April 5, 2023

AFP cited IHR director Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam: "The international reactions to the death sentences against protesters have made it difficult for the Islamic Republic to proceed with their executions."

He maintained: "To compensate, and in order to spread fear among people, the authorities have intensified the execution for non-political charges. These are the low-cost victims of the Islamic Republic's execution machine."