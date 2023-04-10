Iran to install smart cameras to detect hijab law violators

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities announced a plan to instal "smart cameras" across the country to detect women who are not wearing the hijab despite continuous protests against the government's strict hijab rules following the death of activist Mahsa Amini.

In September, a 22-year-old Iranian woman was killed at the hands of the country's morality police for wearing an 'improper hijab.' Amini was arrested on Sept. 13, beaten and entered a coma, and then died after three days in custody triggering nationwide protests against the lack of women's rights.

If there was any doubt over #Iran's commitment to the mandatory hijab after the death of #MahsaAmini, it's over.



Police are now installing smart cameras to identify women who are walking around unveiled. Here are some more details + context for @BBCNews. pic.twitter.com/g5qK4UqV9n — Azadeh Moshiri (@Azadeh_Moshiri) April 8, 2023

Iran's police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan confirmed: "From next Saturday, people who remove their veil will be identified using smart equipment."

Iranian police said in a statement that it will "take action to identify norm-breaking people by using tools and smart cameras in public places and thoroughfares."

Furthermore, it noted that forces will first send "the proof and warning messages to the violators of the hijab law," then if violators continue to break the law the police "inform them about the legal consequences."

And this is happening while girls’ schools are being under chemical attacks all around Iran for a few months now and no smart cameras available to find out the responsible criminals 🤷🏻‍♀️

More on these attacks 👉🏼 https://t.co/EJtAJG1tgJ#IranChemicalAttacks #MahsaAmini https://t.co/TFyfhPuBbu pic.twitter.com/nnpdFdCiei — Rana Dadpour🕊 (@_RDadpur_) April 8, 2023

This comes amid Saturday news that dozens of new poisoning cases targeting female schools were reported in Iran. Serial poisoning cases of schoolgirls have been going on for the past four months.

According to reports, by March 20 at least 1,200 schoolgirls were admitted to hospitals in several Iranian cities after they complained of poisoning-related symptoms.

A senior health official noted that the latest spate of mass illnesses affected by schoolgirls was caused by deliberate poisoning using "chemical compounds."

Many countries and human rights organizations have expressed concerns about restricted women's freedom in Iran and the serial poisoning attacks which aim to curb girls from attending schools.