Iran executes British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari

Published January 14th, 2023 - 07:15 GMT
Alireza Akbari
Former Iranian deputy of defense minister, British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, during an interview in Tehran. (Photo by Khabar Online / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iran exected Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian citizen in accusations of spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan.

Iran's state TV confirmed the execution of the British-Iranian dual national who received a death sentence on Jan. 11. 

U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution of a British-Iranian national describing it as a 'callous and cowardly act'.

He posted on Twitter: "I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran."

Akbari was arrested in 2019 and convicted of spying for Britain, a charge which he denied, the BBC reported.

Alireza Akbari was a deputy minister of defense from 2000 to 2008 under General Ali Shamkhani during the presidency of reformist Mohammad Khatami.

