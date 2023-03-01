Iran expels 2 German diplomats

ALBAWABA - Iran expelled two German diplomats, retaliating for Berlin's expulsion of Iranian diplomats.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani announced the expulsion of the two German diplomats from his country on Wednesday.

Iran justified the move by claiming that Germany is interfering irresponsibly in the country's internal affairs.

But Germany, one of the main Western powers involved in negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program, described the decision as arbitrary and unjustified.

The rising tension follows Berlin's Feb. 22 dismissal of two Iranian diplomats after a ruling issued by an Iranian court to execute an Iranian-German dissident.

The dissident was accused of participating in an attack on a mosque in Shiraz in southern Iran that left 14 people dead 15 years ago. Berlin described the ruling as completely unacceptable.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had earlier summoned the charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy to her country to inform him of Berlin's categorical rejection of Tehran's decision.