Iran Fails to Launch Satellite Into Space

After launch in Iran the satellite failed to reach the required speed after detachment from the rocket and so did not make orbit (Twitter)

Iran on Tuesday failed to launch a satellite into space, a process criticized by the U.S. and deemed challenging to UN Security Council resolutions.

Iran's state T.V. quoted Minister of Information and Communication Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi as saying the satellite failed to reach the required speed in the third stage of launching.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Iran's plans to send satellites into space showed the country's defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to engage in any ballistic missile-related activities that could be capable of producing nuclear weapons.

Iran has confirmed that satellite launching does not violate Security Council resolutions.

