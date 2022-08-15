  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iran Rejects Claims of Involvement in The Salman Rushdie's Attack

Iran Rejects Claims of Involvement in Salman Rushdie's Attack

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 15th, 2022 - 07:45 GMT
Salman Rushdie
Highlights
Salman Rushdie british author

Iran rejected allegations that it has a hand in the stabbing attack of the famous British-Indian author Salman Rushdie that took place in the US on Friday morning.

Also ReadSales of 'Satanic Verses' Spike After Salman Rushdie's StabbingSales of 'Satanic Verses' Spike After Salman Rushdie's Stabbing

According to the DW, Iran said that no one "deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters."

Salman Rushdie was moved to the hospital after being stabbed in New York City while he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

Security forces have arrested the man who targeted the British writer days ago saying he was identified as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

Salman Rushdie is the author of the most controversial novel 'The Satanic Verses' as after publishing it, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini released a Fatwa calling for his assassination.

Tags:Salman RushdieIranUS

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...