Iran Releases 3 Jordanian Detainees Held by Tehran 2 Months Ago

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that Iran has informed the senior Jordanian diplomat about its decision to release three Jordanian detainees, who were held by Tehran around two months ago on charges of “mistakenly” entering the country's territorial waters while on a fishing trip off the UAE.

Sufian Qudah, Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has informed the Jordanian embassy of the decision.

The Jordanians will only be fined for illegally entering Iranian waters and in compensation for a damage to an Iranian security boat, the statement explained.

Qudah expressed Jordan’s appreciation for the Iranian government’s decision, adding that the Jordanian embassy in Tehran is coordinating with Iran’s Foreign Ministry to settle the payment of the fines and ensure the three citizens' return to Jordan.

On Monday, Jordanian Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh called on Iranian authorities to release the three men.

He raised the case during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Amman Mojtaba Ferdosipour, according to Petra news agency.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in January that the Jordanians accompanied by Emirati and Egyptian friends had entered Iranian waters “by mistake” during a boat trip on December 27.

