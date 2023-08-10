Iran releases four Americans after years of imprisonment

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, four Americans who had been unjustly held in Iranian prisons have been freed and are currently placed under house arrest.

This positive development raises optimism that their prolonged years of imprisonment might finally be coming to an end.

As reported by The New York Times, an agreement has been reached between the United States and Tehran, culminating in the release of the detained Americans and the thawing of funds for Iran.

This landmark accord encompasses the liberation of detained individuals and the unfreezing of approximately $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues.